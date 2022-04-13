Skip to main content
India's March trade deficit at $18.51 bln - statement

FILE PHOTO - A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in March touched $18.51 billion, data released by the government showed on Wednesday.

India's merchandise exports rose nearly 20% to $42.22 billion, while imports rose 24% to $60.74 billion.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

