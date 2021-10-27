India's Maruti Suzuki misses profit view as chip crunch slams production

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS) posted a bigger-than-expected 65.3% plunge in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, as a global chip shortage thumped production at the country's top car maker.

Net profit came in at 4.75 billion rupees ($63.38 million) for the company's second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 13.72 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a profit of 7.21 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Car makers have been forced to make sharp production cuts this year as supply chain disruptions and booming demand for consumer electronics have led to an acute shortage of chips, which have become a critical component in automobiles, powering everything from fuel injection to entertainment systems.

Maruti cut its production by 60% in September, citing the shortage, and said its passenger car sales dipped 67.4% for the month. read more

An estimated 116,000 vehicles could not be produced due to the electronics component shortage, the car maker said.

The quarter also saw an unprecedented increase in commodity prices and maximum efforts to absorb them were made via cost reduction and car price hikes, the maker of the popular WagonR and Swift cars said.

The New Delhi-headquartered company has been under pressure from the rising prices of commodities such as steel and copper. It has tried to preserve its margins by passing on rising costs to its customers, having bumped up the prices of its cars four times this year.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India, said sales fell to 379,541 vehicles in the quarter from 393,130 units a year earlier.

However, it beat expectations on revenue, which rose 9.6% to 205.39 billion rupees. Analysts had expected 194.14 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.9493 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu

