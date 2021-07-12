India
India's May industrial output rises 29.3% year-on-year
NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) rose 29.3% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 32% in May. The sharp rise was due to base effects as the country was under a strict lockdown during the same period last year.
