India's May industrial output rises 29.3% year-on-year

A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2018. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output (INIP=ECI) rose 29.3% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 32% in May. The sharp rise was due to base effects as the country was under a strict lockdown during the same period last year.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Manoj Kumar Editing by Gareth Jones

