India's May infrastructure output rises 4.3% year over year

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 4.3% year-on-year in May, its highest since February, driven by a surge in cement, steel and fertilizer output, government data showed on Friday.

Five out of the eight sectors posted year-on-year output growth in May, according to the data.

The country's infrastructure output last grew at a faster pace in February, when it increased 7.4% year-on-year, revised data on Friday showed.

Infrastructure output - which comprises eight sectors, including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output - also rose 4.3% year-on-year in the first two months of the financial year that started April 1, 2023, the data showed.

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Christina Fincher















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.