India's May WPI inflation accelerates to 12.94% y/y

Labourers load sacks of grocery items onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 12.94% year-on-year in May, versus 10.49% year-on-year in April, mainly due to a spike in energy prices, government data showed on Monday.

Fuel prices accelerated by 37.61% year-on-year in May, the data showed.

The government said the high rate of inflation in May was primarily due to a low base effect and a rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils and manufactured products.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.