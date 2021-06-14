India
India's May WPI inflation accelerates to 12.94% y/y
India's wholesale price inflation accelerated to 12.94% year-on-year in May, versus 10.49% year-on-year in April, mainly due to a spike in energy prices, government data showed on Monday.
Fuel prices accelerated by 37.61% year-on-year in May, the data showed.
The government said the high rate of inflation in May was primarily due to a low base effect and a rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils and manufactured products.
