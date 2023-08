FILE PHOTO-Zee Entertainment logo is displayed in this illustration taken, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs is examining irregularities in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE.NS) as alleged by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), ET Now reported on Friday, citing sources.

