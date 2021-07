MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Mobikwik, backed by Sequoia Capital and India’s Bajaj Finance, filed for an IPO of up to 19 billion rupees ($255 million) with the markets regulator on Monday.

The IPO also includes a fresh issue of shares worth 15 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.4850 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Louise Heavens

