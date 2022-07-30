India's Modi asks states to clear payments to electricity distributors

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks during a joint news conference with Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, not pictured, at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 29, 2018. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via Reuters

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to clear their bills and dues to power distribution firms to help ensure stability in the energy sector to meet consumer demands.

Modi said state governments must address outstanding dues to distribution companies, which often stretch over several months, threatening financial position of power generating companies.

Outstanding dues to power distribution companies exceeds $17 billion, federal ministry of power data show.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.