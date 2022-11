[1/3] President of the U.S. Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. PRASETYO UTOMO/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS















NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.

The two leaders "appreciated continuing deepening of strategic partnership & close cooperation in groups like the Quad", the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alison Williams











