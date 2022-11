India's Modi meets Sunak at G20, discusses ways to increase trade

[1/3] British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting on November 16, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS















Nov 16 (Reuters) - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he met British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries.

"India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom," Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alison Williams











