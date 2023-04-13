India's Modi raises embassy security with UK's Sunak after vandalism















April 13 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of security at Indian diplomatic establishments in Britain during a call with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Modi's office in New Delhi said on Thursday.

New Delhi in recent weeks has been upset about protests and vandalism by Sikh separatists outside Indian mission in London and elsewhere in the United States and Canada. read more

According to a statement from Modi's office, the prime minister "raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government."

In response Sunak said the "UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel," the statement said.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean











