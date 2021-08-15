Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's Modi says $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan to be unveiled soon

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India will launch a 100 trillion rupee ($1.35 trillion) national infrastructure plan that will help generate jobs and boost the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

The programme will be called "Gati Shakti" and will help boost productivity of industries, Modi said during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi.

"We will launch a masterplan for Gati Shakti, a big programme," Modi said from the ramparts of Red Fort in the capital city.

"A program worth more than 100 trillion rupees will create job opportunities for hundreds of thousands," he added.

