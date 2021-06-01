India's monsoon rains forecast to be 101% of average in 2021

A person rides a scooter through a waterlogged road during monsoon rain showers in Mumbai, India, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

India is likely to receive 101% rainfall of a long-term average this year, the weather office said, upgrading its previous forecast and raising expectations for higher farm output in the country, which is reeling from a second COVID-19 wave.

The monsoon is expected to be well distributed, and most parts of the country are expected to receive an average to an above-average amount of monsoon rains in 2021, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96%and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

