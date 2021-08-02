Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September

A man rows his boat in the tributary waters of Vembanad Lake against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Kochi, India, June 7, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in August and September, the state-run weather office said on Monday, raising expectations of higher crop yields in Asia's third-biggest economy, which relies heavily on the vast farm sector.

"As per most parameters, we expect monsoon rains to be normal in August and September this year," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a news conference.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June.

