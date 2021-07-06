Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre for the Yandex Go drivers and couriers in Moscow, Russia June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian drug manufacturer Morepen Laboratories has begun production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the shot internationally, said on Tuesday.

The first test batch made by the Indian manufacturer in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF said in a statement.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

