India's NDTV says some senior leaders resign















BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV.NS) said on Friday that some of its senior leaders, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65% of the Indian broadcaster.

"The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company," it said in a regulatory filing.

