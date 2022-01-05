India
India's new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.
Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.
Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.