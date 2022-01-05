India's new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

People shop at a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.

Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.