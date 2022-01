A man receives a dose of vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in front of a giant kite, installed to mark administering 1.45 billion coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses in India, Ahmedabad, India, January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - India reported 117,100 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since early June, as the Omicron variant overtakes Delta in the cities.

The health ministry also reported 302 new deaths, taking the total to 483,178. Total infections stand at 35.23 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.