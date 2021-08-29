Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

1 minute read
1/2

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station platform in Mumbai, India, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.

The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed.

In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday - comprising nearly 70% of the country's total new daily cases.

The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:33 AM UTC

India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.

India
Modi hails India's 10 mln COVID vaccine doses in a single day
India
India's Future files new case against Amazon in top court over $3.4 bln retail deal
India
India attracts $22.5 bln in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021-govt
India
India collapse again as England seal crushing win