UK inflation falls from 41-year high giving some relief to BoE

, article with image

Macro Matters category · December 14, 2022 · 7:24 AM UTC · undefined ago · undefined ago

British inflation fell more sharply than expected in November to 10.7% from October's 41-year high of 11.1%, according to official consumer prices data that may offer some comfort to the Bank of England and hard-squeezed households.