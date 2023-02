Jan 31 (Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limits on Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS), Adani Total Gas Ltd (ADAG.NS) and Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADNA.NS) to 10% from 20%, according to data on its website on Monday.

