India's Oct merchandise trade deficit widens to $26.91 billion















NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in October widened to $26.91 billion from $25.71 billion in the previous month, a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Tuesday showed.

India's merchandise exports fell to $29.78 billion from $35.45 billion in the previous month, while imports declined to to $56.69 billion from $61.16 billion in the same period, the data showed.

Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Writing by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Angus MacSwan











