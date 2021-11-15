India's Oct WPI inflation accelerates to five-month high of 12.54% y/y

Labourers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, India, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) in October accelerated to a five-month high of 12.54% from the previous month's 10.66%, pushed up by higher increases in fuel and manufacturing prices, government data showed on Monday.

Fuel and power prices rose 37.18% in October year-on-year compared with 24.81% in September, while manufactured product prices rose 12.04% compared with 11.41% in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

