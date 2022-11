NEW DELHI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 0.1% year-on-year in October, government data showed on Wednesday.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 8.2% in the April-October, the data showed.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Shivam Patel; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.