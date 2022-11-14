India's October retail inflation eases to 6.77% y/y - govt















NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation (INCPIY=ECI) eased to 6.77% in October from 7.41% in the previous month, helped by slower rises in food prices and a strong base effect, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation of 6.73% in October, compared with 7.41% in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Louise Heavens











