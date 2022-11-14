India's October WPI inflation eases to 8.39% y/y















NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased in October to 8.39% year-on-year, the lowest since March 2021, helped by a fall in commodity prices, government data showed on Monday.

The October WPI inflation was lower than the Reuters forecast of 8.70% and 10.70% recorded in the previous month.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.