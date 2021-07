An employee speaks over his phone as a private security guard looks on at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian ride-hailing firm Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), said on Friday private equity firms Temasek and Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in the startup ahead of its planned initial public offering.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.