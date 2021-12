A nurse walks inside a ward that is set up to treat people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India has detected a total of 101 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said on Friday, adding some districts were showing a rise in overall infections relative to tests.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Rama Venkat; editing by John Stonestreet

