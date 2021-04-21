Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaIndia's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

Reuters
1 minute read

India's state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd (ONGC.NS) said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.

The employees were kidnapped in a company-owned vehicle from ONGC's Lakwa field in Sivasagar District in the eastern state of Assam, where the exploration company has been operating for nearly six decades.

"Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," ONGC said in a tweet.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:48 AM UTCIndia reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day

India reported more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day tally for the country so far, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

IndiaOxygen supplies run low as India grapples with coronavirus "storm"
IndiaIndia's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig

India's state-run oil producer ONGC Ltd (ONGC.NS) said three of its employees were kidnapped by gunman from a rig site in eastern India on Wednesday.

IndiaMany Indians struggle to get coronavirus tests as cases rocket
IndiaJapan PM to postpone visit to India, Philippines -media