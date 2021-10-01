Skip to main content

India

India's ONGC sells 2022 Das crude supplies to Trafigura - sources

1 minute read

The logo of Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) is pictured along a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Indian oil explorer ONGC Videsh has sold Abu Dhabi's Das crude supplies for 2022 to Trafigura via a tender at a stronger premium than last year, trade sources said on Friday, signalling strong demand for light sour crude.

This is the second consecutive year that the European trader has won the tender.

Trafigura will pay more than 30 cents a barrel above the crude's official selling price (OSP) for the supplies, the sources said, up from premiums of 15-20 cents last year.

ONGC had offered 5.5 million to 6 million barrels of Das crude in the tender.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 10:50 AM UTC

India coal crisis brews as power demand surges, record global prices bite

Indian utilities are scrambling to secure coal supplies as inventories hit critical lows after a surge in power demand from industries and sluggish imports due to record global prices push power plants to the brink.

India
India govt says no decision on Air India sale after report cites Tata Sons as winner
India
India's Zee rejects investor calls for meeting ahead of planned Sony merger
India
SoftBank-backed Oyo aims for up to $12 bln valuation in India IPO
India
India's Serum Institute to boost vaccine exports gradually, report says