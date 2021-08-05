India
India's Panacea Biotec to make up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine
BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's Panacea Biotec Ltd (PNCA.NS) said on Thursday it had agreed to produce up to 25 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine using the drug substance made by Russia's Generium.
Panacea will then supply the doses to drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (REDY.NS) for distribution in India. (https://bit.ly/3joeloz)
