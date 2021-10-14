Skip to main content

India

India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September

1 minute read

A view shows cars parked during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 41.2% in September from a year ago, data from an auto industry body showed on Thursday, as a semiconductor crunch and high commodity prices exacerbated problems for automakers.

Total domestic passenger vehicles fell to 160,070 units from 272,027 units a year ago, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

(This story refiles to add dropped word "to" in second paragraph)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 8:14 AM UTC

Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target

Businesses in India are seeking government support to meet a target for at least 65% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, according to a CEO-led organisation of major companies worldwide which is leading the push.

India
India's wholesale price inflation in double digits for 6th month
India
IT stocks lift Indian shares to record highs
India
India's passenger vehicle sales drop in September
India
Wipro shares at record high on better-than-expected quarterly profit

Shares of India's Wipro Ltd surged as much as 7.6% to a record high on Thursday, a day after the IT services company beat market expectations to log a near 19% rise in quarterly consolidated net profit.