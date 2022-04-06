India's Paytm aims to break-even for profitability in 1.5 years

Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) said on Wednesday it should be able to achieve a breakeven for a key metric of profitability in one-and-a-half years.

"We are encouraged by our business momentum, scale of monetization and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven in the next six quarters," founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.

