1 minute read
India's Paytm aims to break-even for profitability in 1.5 years
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, April 6 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) said on Wednesday it should be able to achieve a breakeven for a key metric of profitability in one-and-a-half years.
"We are encouraged by our business momentum, scale of monetization and operating leverage. We expect this to continue, and I believe we should be operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven in the next six quarters," founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.