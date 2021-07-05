Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India's Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 bln IPO -sources

The headquarters for Paytm, India's leading digital payments firm, is pictured in Noida, India, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The money will be raised via sale of new Paytm stock as well as secondary offering of shares at an expected valuation of $24 billion to $25 billion with an option to raise the amount at a later stage if required, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.

The prospectus will be filed shortly after Paytm's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders in Delhi on July 12, the sources added.

Paytm declined to comment.

Paytm, which counts China's Alibaba and Japan's SoftBank (9984.T) as backers, is seeking shareholder approval at the EGM to sell up to 120 billion rupees ($1.61 billion) in new stock and have an option to retain an over-subscription of up to 1%, Reuters reported previously. read more

The company has hired JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), ICICI Securities (ICCI.NS), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Axis Capital, Citi (C.N) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) for the IPO, the sources said.

Citi and ICICI Sec declined to comment. Other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 74.3375 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

