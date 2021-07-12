Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India's Paytm seeks to raise $268 mln in pre-IPO share sale-source

3 minute read
1/2

The interface of Indian payments app Paytm is seen in front of its logo displayed in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm is planning to raise $268 million in a funding round as it prepares for an initial public offering later this year, a source directly aware of the matter said on Monday.

Paytm will also seek to issue 83 billion rupees worth of new shares and its backers Alibaba and SoftBank (9984.T) will have the option to sell another 83 billion rupees in stock, said the source, who declined to be named as the discussions are not public.

Paytm's parent, One97 Communications Ltd, will file a draft prospectus shortly after its extraordinary general meeting on Monday for a domestic IPO that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, sources previously told Reuters. read more

That would make Paytm's IPO India's third-biggest in dollar terms after state-run miner Coal India (COAL.NS) in 2010 and Reliance Power (RPOL.NS) in 2008.

The company won shareholders' approval at the EGM to raise capital and to sell up to 120 billion rupees in new stock, the source added.

Paytm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paytm has hired JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), ICICI Securities (ICCI.NS), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Axis Capital, Citi (C.N) and HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) for the IPO, Reuters previously reported. read more

The pre-IPO funding round was first reported by Bloomberg.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal. Editing by Euan Rocha and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 1:02 PM UTCIndia medical body says no to reopening tourism due to COVID-19 threat

Opening India's tourist destinations and allowing pilgrimage travel could act as COVID-19 "super spreaders" of a third wave of infections, the country's top doctor's body warned on Monday.

IndiaEXCLUSIVE Sputnik V second dose shortage to delay India's full rollout -Dr Reddy's
IndiaIndia's June retail inflation up 6.26% y/y, central bank seen holding rates
IndiaIndia's May industrial output rises 29.3% year-on-year
IndiaWalmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms