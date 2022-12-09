India's public spending could crowd out private spending - chief economic adviser

Indian currency of different denominations are seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's chief economic adviser said on Friday that the current pace of public spending in the country could crowd out private spending.

The South Asian nation needs to ensure that combined public and private spending does not raise the cost of borrowing, V. Anantha Nageswaran said at an event in New Delhi.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks