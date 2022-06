Mastercard credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration taken December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration

BENGALURU, June 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that it had lifted business restrictions imposed on Mastercard Inc (MA.N) with immediate effect.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

