India
India's regulator asks local exchange not to launch new rapeseed contract
NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Friday directed the local National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) not to launch a new rapeseed contract until further orders.
For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new position would be allowed in rapeseed, popularly known as mustard, in India, according to a SEBI order.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.