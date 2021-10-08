Skip to main content

India

India's regulator asks local exchange not to launch new rapeseed contract

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's market regulator, is seen on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, India, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Friday directed the local National Commodity And Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) not to launch a new rapeseed contract until further orders.

For running contracts, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said no new position would be allowed in rapeseed, popularly known as mustard, in India, according to a SEBI order.

