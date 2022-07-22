India's Reliance Industries profit surges on higher refining margin

The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar, India, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) on Friday reported a 46.3% jump in June-quarter profit, as cheaper Russian crude and strong fuel demand boosted refining margin at its dominant oil-to-chemical business.

Private refiners like Reliance have stepped in to purchase discounted Russian crude as Western buyers shun it following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company has also boosted fuel exports, especially to European countries grappling with shortages due to the sanctions on major producer Russia. read more

"Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This along with resurgent demand has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.

Refining margins for diesel, gasoline and jet fuel in Asia hit a record high in June.

Consolidated revenue from the oil-to-chemical business – comprising the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar and petrochemicals plants - jumped 56.7% to 1.62 trillion rupees, its best ever quarterly performance, the company said.

Reliance, which produces gas from an ultra deep water block in the country's east coast, said it also benefited from a revision in local gas prices. India pegs its domestically produced gas to global benchmarks. read more

The company's telecom unit, Jio, reported a near 24% surge in net profit, while gross revenue at its retail unit, the country's biggest, soared 52%. read more

Reliance said average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance metric, for Jio during the quarter was at 175.7 rupees per subscriber per month, an increase of 27% from a year ago.

Mukesh Ambani last month stepped down from the telecoms arm and handed the reins to his son Akash, setting the stage for a leadership transition at his business empire. read more

($1 = 79.7980 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in Delhi; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

