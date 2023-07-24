India's Reliance to invest in Brookfield Infrastructure's data center projects

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) said on Monday it would invest in special purpose vehicles (SPV) set up by Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty for building data centers in the country.

Reliance will hold a 33.33% stake in each of the Indian SPVs and become an equal partner, it added, without disclosing the investment.

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.