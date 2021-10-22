Skip to main content

India

India's Reliance profit surges 43% on oil products demand

1 minute read

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in the western Indian city of Gandhinagar January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), India's most valuable company, reported second-quarter profit that jumped 43% to exceed market expectations, as higher demand for oil products boosted its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business.

The conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit rose to 136.80 billion rupees in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 95.67 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 134.65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from the oil-to-chemicals unit, home to both its refining and petrochemicals operations, rose 58.1%, benefiting from a sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margin, the company said.

Reliance's telecom unit Jio reported a 24% rise in profit.

Overall revenue from operations rose 50% to 1.74 trillion rupees from a year earlier.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

