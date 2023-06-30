India's Reliance starts production from third field in KG D6 block

BENGALURU, June 30 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and a local unit of BP (BP.L) said on Friday they have started gas production from the third deepwater field in India's KG D6 block in the Krishna Godavari basin.

It is the last of the three major new deepwater developments the RIL-BP consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India.

The start of gas and condensate production from the field follows the start of the R-Cluster field in December 2020 and Satellite Cluster in April 2021, Reliance said.

Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas a day (1 billion cubic feet a day) when the third field, MJ, reaches peak production, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said.

This is expected to account for around one-third of India's current domestic gas production and meet about 15% of the country's demand, Reliance added.

Reliance is the operator of the KG D6 block with a 66.67% participating interest and BP holds the rest.

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.