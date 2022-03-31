India's richest state Maharashtra to lift mask mandate from April 2

A health worker checks a passenger's temperature and pulse at a railway station platform amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - India's richest state Maharashtra, home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, will make wearing masks optional from April 2 after a steep fall in the number of active cases and deaths from COVID-19 in recent days.

The wearing of masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus had previously been mandatory in all public places in the state.

"Wearing masks (will) not (be) compulsory but people can wear one if they want," Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

All restrictions on spaces including hotels, weddings, gyms and buses, and a requirement to be double vaccinated in order to enter public places, will have been lifted by April 2, Tope said.

India has administered at least 1.84 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that is enough to have vaccinated about 67.3% of the country's population, according to the Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

"This will help people in celebrating upcoming festivals," Tope said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.