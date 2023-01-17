India's ruling party extends its chief's tenure ahead of national elections

[1/2] Jagat Prakash Nadda, newly elected President of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is congratulated by Home Minister Amit Shah, after taking charge as the president during a ceremony at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo















NEW DELHI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended the term of its national president by a year and a half until June 2024, a party leader said on Tuesday, in a move which would keep him in place until after the next general election.

"The national working committee has taken a decision unanimously to extend the tenure of Jagat Prakash Nadda till June 2024," India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, told reporters in New Delhi.

Nadda's term was due to end on Jan. 20 this year. National elections are due to be held by May 2024.

Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.