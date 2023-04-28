India's SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

The logo of SBI is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai
The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

BENGALURU, April 28 (Reuters) - India's SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBIC.NS) on Friday reported a surprise jump in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong consumer spending which outweighed higher funding costs.

Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to 5.96 billion rupees ($72.8 million) from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to 5.42 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 22% to 16.8 million, while total spends on the company's credit cards grew 32% to 716.86 billion rupees, the company said in an exchange filing.

The strong report card came amid a broader post-pandemic recovery in businesses and consumer spending, and improving asset quality at non-banking financial companies.

The company, backed by the country's top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS), said the cost of funds rose 185 basis points to 6.7% from last year as interest rates remained high. Net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell 170 basis points to 11.5% in the quarter.

Total expenses for the credit card services company climbed 39.3% to 31.17 billion rupees, including a 89.7% jump in finance costs.

Total revenue from operations for the credit card services company grew 32% to 37.62 billion rupees from a year earlier.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - a measure of asset quality - slightly worsened to 2.35% at the end of March, from 2.22% from the end of December.

($1 = 81.8400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next