BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - State Bank of India (SBI.NS) on Wednesday approved raising up to 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) in additional tier-1 capital by issuing debt in rupees or other convertible currencies.

($1 = 82.5280 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











