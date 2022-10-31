India's Sept. infrastructure output up 7.9% y/y - govt















NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - India's infrastructure output expanded 7.9% year-on-year in September, government data showed on Monday, compared to upwardly revised 4.1% growth in the previous month.

Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity, accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 9.6% in the April-September period, the data showed.

(This story has been corrected to fix the month in the first paragraph to September from August)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; editing by Philippa Fletcher











