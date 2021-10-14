India's Sept trade deficit widens to record $22.6 bln

A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port, one of the ports handled by India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $22.6 billion in September, the highest in at least about 14 years, data released by the government showed on Thursday.

India's merchandise exports rose $33.8 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while purchases of crude oil and gold pushed imports to $56.39 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed Editing by Peter Graff

