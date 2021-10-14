India
India's Sept trade deficit widens to record $22.6 bln
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a record $22.6 billion in September, the highest in at least about 14 years, data released by the government showed on Thursday.
India's merchandise exports rose $33.8 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while purchases of crude oil and gold pushed imports to $56.39 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.
