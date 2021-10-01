India's September preliminary trade deficit at $22.94 billion -govt

FILE PHOTO - A worker sits on a ship carrying containers at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in September was $22.94 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Friday.

India's merchandise exports rose $33.44 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose $56.38 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.

