India
India's September preliminary trade deficit at $22.94 billion -govt
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in September was $22.94 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Friday.
India's merchandise exports rose $33.44 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose $56.38 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Neha Arora; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.