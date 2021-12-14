India's Serum hopes to launch Novavax vaccine for children in six mths

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

