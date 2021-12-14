India
India's Serum hopes to launch Novavax vaccine for children in six mths
1 minute read
1/2
NEW DELHI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The world's largest producer of vaccines, Serum Institute of India (SII), hopes to launch the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine for children in six months, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The vaccine, which SII calls Covovax, has shown good results in trials in children aged three and older, Adar Poonawalla told an industry conference.
Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.